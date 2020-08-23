Lyla’s Lemonade stand quenches thirst, helps fight hunger

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The hot days of August are full of sunshine and lemonade stands, but one first grader in Iowa Park is putting a twist on hers!

She’s raising money to benefit a local organization that fights hunger in the area.

“I can help other people this way,” Lyla Raines said.

But for Lyla, she’s using her custom lemonade stand to donate all the money she makes to Hawks Fighting Hunger in Iowa Park.

“She actually sat out in the heat and give all the money back,” Lyla’s dad Sam Raines said.

“It makes me proud and it makes me want to help out,” Lyla said.

Lyla and her parents Sam and Betsy set out with a goal to raise $100 to give back, but didn’t expect the community to come out and support the lemonade stand like they did.

“We definitely didn’t sell $300-some-odd worth of lemonade so it was really cool, Iowa Park has always been really good about trying to help people,” Lyla’s mom Betsy said.

Raising over $300 the Raines are hoping this is something that sticks with Lyla for years to come.

“I really hope it’s something she keeps up with as she grows cause she really did enjoy it and it’s been really fun watch her like to do it.”

Lyla is hoping you’ll make the stop next time you see Lyla’s lemonade set up near you!

“Come see me and have some lemonade!” Lyla said.

The next chance you have to pick up a cup from Lyla’s Lemonade is September 12 from 9 a.m. in the morning until 12 p.m. at the corner of Bell Road and Old Iowa Park Road.