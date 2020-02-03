Lynwood Community Center to be burned in training exercise

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city officials are killing two birds with one stone this week with a live burning training on the Lynwood Community Center.

Wichita Falls Resident James Harris said he recalls attending community events such as parties and meetings at the Lynwood Community Center.

“It’s been active as far as things go of course it needed remodeling,” Harris said.

In fact, due to its deteriorated condition, the community center has not been in use for more than a year now.

That is why city officials have developed a plan to do something about it.

“We’ve got this acquired structure we’re getting ready,” Wichita Falls Fire Department Safety and Training Captain Keith Tressler said. “We’re gonna run the rookies through it and do some live burns on it.”

This is for new recruit fire training.

“This is the safest environment that they’ll ever be in right now on the training end of it so we try and teach them all of the basics on the safety part of it and get them in the habit of doing what’s right now,” Tressler said.

But this not only benefits the trainees but residents in the area too.

In past years residents asked for more funds for upkeep but in 2006 the city cut maintenance funds but now a new center will be built on the site.

“We always need something new in Wichita Falls so it’ll be a good idea,” Wichita Falls resident Iwayna Lewis said.

“By them taking an interest in wanting to do something about it I think is a good thing,” Harris said. “As long as it turns out better than what it was I think everybody is okay with it and we can still use it and it still belongs to the community.”

Harris and Lewis believe this will allow for community events that will bring folks together.

Construction of the new center is expected to begin in the fall.

If the weather permits, WFFD officials hope to set the building ablaze Tuesday and finish it by Thursday.

Motorists are being asked to be mindful of firefighters working in the area and to look out for traffic diversions.