M.A.V.A. hosted banquet to honor local veteran and first time author

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Mexican American Veterans Association held a banquet to honor Veteran of the Year Ramon Gutierrez and his family.

The events keynote speaker Dave Gutierrez, Ramon’s cousin, wrote a book based on the tales his cousin told him and from the rest of the only all Mexican-American Army unit in World War II – Company E, the 141st infantry titled Patriots from the Barrio.

Not only did they completely sell out of books, the success has blown Dave Gutierrez away, especially as a Wichita Falls native and first-time writer.

“I spent five years writing his story and it’s great to have his story and the men he served with in World War II. And well, Hollywood picked it up, the book, so we’re looking forward to sharing a Wichita Falls veteran story on a new platform,” Gutierrez said.

M.A.V.A. also honored all veterans along with those who have passed in the community. Especially those they lost this past year.