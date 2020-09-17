Mail thief sentenced to jail in two cases, co-defendant awaiting court action

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is sentenced for his part in stealing packages off porches, while the woman police officers said was with him and claims she didn’t know he was stealing, waits for her case to come up.

On Thursday Sept. 17, Kaleb Bost, 25, received a year in jail for mail theft, and a year for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Bost and Emily Quinn were arrested early this year.

Officers said they had reports of packages being taken off porches, and one of the victim’s door bell video showed a package being stolen.

Police officers were able to get the plate number of the suspects’ car from a nearby business surveillance video, which took them to a Burkburnett resident who told them the car was hers, but Quinn, her roommate, often borrowed it.

Police officers asked Quinn about recent mail thefts and said she admitted to driving Bost around in her roommate’s car, but she didn’t know what he was doing and assumed he was picking up personal items from homes of people he knew.

Bost’s sentence for unauthorized use of a vehicle is for a car taken a few days after the mail thefts were reported.

Officers said Bost was recorded on surveillance videos tampering with a camera pointed at an apartment parking lot where the vehicle was stolen.

When he was arrested, officers said Bost admitted taking the vehicle and abandoning in an alley.

Quinn’s charge of mail theft is pending court settings. She was previously convicted of a forgery involving stolen checks from a dead man and his 78-year-old widow. Her probation in that case is now pending a ruling on revocation.