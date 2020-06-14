Main Street Duncan adjust carnival for COVID-19 precaution

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — June 13 was the last day of a weekend carnival in the city of Duncan where the community could come out for a good time while social distancing.

There were hand washing stations set up around the carnival along with signs set up to social distance. Vendors also followed CDC guidelines by cleaning rides after each run through. A Ferris wheel, bumper cars and other rides were available to the public along with cotton candy, turkey legs and a variety of other fair food. Officials from Main Street Duncan say they haven’t heard any fears from people about the carnival. Even with these measures, carnival-goers were still able to have a fun time and enjoy some fair food.

“Really surprised to see people coming out not only to ride but just to come out and eat the fair food; of all ages of all varieties. I think that people are just really ready and eager to get back out and get some normalcy,” Main Street Duncan executive director Destiny Ahlfenger said.

Ahlfenger also said there were plenty of carnival-goers on Thursday and Friday. Main Street Duncan has more events planned for July. On July 10, there will be a Friday night car cruise and later in July there will a poker event.