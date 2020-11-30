Main Street Duncan hosts annual Christmas parade

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Duncan Christmas parade is this Saturday, December 5th at 3:00 p.m. in downtown Duncan, Oklahoma.

This year’s ‘Christmas Movies’ theme was voted on by the community members as well as Main Street Duncan members.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, tractors, and floats with the theme. While decorating isn’t a requirement, it is encouraged.

Awards will be presented to first, second, and third place in the following categories: Most Unique, Antique Car, Best Theme, and Judges Choice.

“Christmas Movies is going to be a fun theme to watch, and allows the opportunity to be really creative,” Destiny Ahlfenger, Executive Director of Main Street Duncan said.

The Duncan Police Department will lead the parade in a variety of vehicles including ATV’s and the SWAT vehicle. Santa Claus will be the parade caboose atop the classic Duncan sleigh and led by reindeer.

Parade entries in-between will vary from antique tractors, classic cars, and decorated floats.

The parade will begin with the National Anthem at 3:00 p.m. followed by the color guard, Duncan Police Department, Duncan High School Band and Duncan High School Cheer.

Parade volunteers will not be required to wear masks but are highly encouraged to do so.

Registration for the parade is free and can be done on Main Street Duncan’s website.

Please find the full press release from Main Street Duncan below: