Maintenance crews renovate outdated Wichita County Courthouse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Maintenance crews at the Wichita County Courthouse are giving the building’s outdated interior a much needed facelift.

It’s been a slow process getting to this point but to those like Wichita County Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Beaucamp who work in the building everyday, it’s all been worth it.

“If you went up on the third floor a little over a year ago, it had very heavy, industrial-like texture,” Beaucamp said.

Crews are working to finish up renovations on the 3rd floor of the Wichita County Courthouse which houses the building’s most used courtrooms.

It’s a project maintenance worker Gilbert Garza Luera Jr. has taken charge of and one that starting turning heads immediately.

“They didn’t know what I was really up to until I started putting everything. But as it went along, everybody was really amazed with the project,” Luera Jr. said.

Working out of a vacant room on the 4th floor that doubles as a shop for county inmates during the week. Luera has spent months renovating different areas of the courthouse.

“This isn’t the only floor I’ve worked on. We’ve done up and down the stairwells. All the way up to the fourth floor and we’ve gone all the way down to the first floor,” Luera Jr. said

Slowly transforming blotchy gray walls into a courthouse with a classic look and feel.

“If we start bringing back some of the feel, some of the pride in our courthouse. We need to have pride in it. It’s a public building and we need to be proud of it as citizens,” Beaucamp said.

All in an effort to pay tribute to the past while looking forward to the county’s future.