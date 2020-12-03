Major hemp processing plant, Panda Biotech, begins move in

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Progress is being made on the new large hemp processing facility, Panda Biotech.

Crews were seen moving several pieces of equipment into the old Delphi building off of I-44.

Although it won’t be fully operational for quite some time, this day one of moving in has been a long time coming according to Panda Biotech Executive Vice President Scott Evans.

“We’ve been pursuing this for close to two years by now, and seeing the equipment start to land really makes the opportunity start to feel real,” Evans said.

An opportunity to introduce Texoma to a new product that carries a heap of eco-friendly benefits.

“With the fiber, we take it through a cottonization process which softens it, removes some color and allows it to be seamlessly blended with cotton, spun into yarn and turned into various textiles,” Evans said.

Not only will the product be beneficial by providing the strongest fiber on this planet, but the growing process will benefit area farmers as well.

“We chose this area with its location in Texas because we can access different pockets of different climates in the region and as well as right here in Wichita Falls proper, there is a lot of good acreage. We think hemp is going to be a very successful crop here and give guys another alternative to work into their rotation,” Evans said.

But the benefits don’t stop there. Panda Biotech is also going to increase the number of jobs in the area by employing nearly 75 workers while producing some much-needed funds back into the agricultural community.

“The money for the agriculture, we will probably generate close to $30 million in revenue for farmers once were sourcing our materials strictly from this region and just bringing this world-class facility back to its former glory,” Evans said.

Evans said there still about roughly a year out from being fully operational, but in the meantime, equipment will continue to be rolled in and set up, and Evans will continue hitting the fields, recruiting farmers for this grand new adventure for Wichita Falls.

Evans is still looking for more farmers to participate in the manufacturing of hemp in the Texoma area. If that’s something that may interest you, click here.