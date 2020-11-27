Major retailers remain open for in-person shopping in Wichita Falls this Black Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s Black Friday across the country.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of shoppers decided to take it to the web this year, but that doesn’t mean that people didn’t shop in person.

Even though it looked a bit different this year, it didn’t stop eager shoppers at 5 a.m. to rush into Best Buy in Wichita Falls.

At J.C. Penney, there were no long lines nor big waves of shoppers.

Their doors were opened this year and they took necessary health precautions to keep the shoppers protected from COVID-19.

One major change this year was that the store was closed on Thanksgiving, and started offering Black Friday deals a week ago.

“Throughout the store, we have our registers are socially distanced for our customers and for our employees,” Kathleen Lauck, Wichita Falls J.C. Penney general manager, said. “We do cleaning throughout the day of all of our high touch customer areas along with our associate areas as well.”

Anything that’s been tried on in the fitting room, doesn’t go back on the shelves for 24 hours.

According to officials, they will keep the safety precautions in place as long as they need to.