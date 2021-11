QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — People in Quanah have been without water for a good portion of Monday.

City Administrator Paula Wilson said that crews went to work on the broken pipe, a valve broke and they now have to replace the valve and fix the pipe.

Wilson also said Quanah ISD closed at 1:30 Monday afternoon and if the water is back on school should resume on Tuesday.

The city expects the water to be back this evening and has issued a boil water notice for Quanah once it is back on.