WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Wichita Falls residents will be without water as the city repairs a major water leak off Old Iowa Park Road.

The Water Distribution Division is working on an emergency repair on the 24″ water main. Water has been turned off to residents along Old Iowa Park Road, Fell Lane, Jerry Lane, and Talley Lane.

Crews will be working through the night and water service is expected to be back by 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.

For more information, call the Water Distribution Division at 940-761-4333 or the Public Information Office at 940-761-7401.