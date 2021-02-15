Major water leak reported in Henrietta following winter storm

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) – Following Sunday’s winter storm, more headaches are being reported in Henrietta after a major water leak.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the leak was reported near the intersection of East Ikard and Rodgers Street.

Crews are on the way to the site to attempt to make repairs. However, customers near the Rodgers and Ikard intersection will be without water. According to city staff, they do not have an estimated time it could be restored but are asking residents to conserve water where they can.

The city of Henrietta is also experiencing power outages due to the winter weather. City staff said Oncor representatives had been notified them that rotating outages are likely for the area. These outages could also affect our water/sewer plants and lift stations.