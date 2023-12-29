TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The year 2023 was busy for local prosecutors and defense attorneys as several major pending cases were closed.

During the year 2023, a plethora of significant cases in Texoma were closed after they were brought before a judge in court, including several high-profile cases that have gripped local communities hoping to see justice served.

As the year draws to a close, Texoma’s Homepage is looking back at some of the major cases from across Texoma that came to a close in 2023.

Justice finally comes for Wilder McDaniel

Since October 11, 2018, members of the community have been crying out for justice for 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel. In the year 2023, that justice was finally served.

After nearly five years, three judges recusing themselves, and an eventual change of venue, James Irven Staley, III, the former boyfriend of Wilder’s mother and the man accused of taking Wilder’s life, stood before a judge and jury in Fort Worth on February 27, 2023.

After nine days of testimony, it took a jury of 12 men and women from Tarrant County around four hours to return a guilty verdict in Staley’s capital murder trial, ultimately sentencing him to life in prison without the possibility of parole on March 11, 2023.

Staley is currently incarcerated at the Bill Clements Unit in Amarillo as he awaits the final result of his appeal case from the Second Court of Appeals.

Wilder’s mother, Amber Nichole McDaniel, was also charged in connection to the murder of her son. After taking the stand against Staley during his capital murder trial “at her own peril”, she pled guilty to charges of endangerment and tampering with evidence in April 2023.

McDaniel elected to have a jury set her punishment, and the prosecution and defense agreed to move the sentencing trial to Tarrant County. The trial began on September 11, 2023, in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, the same venue as Staley’s capital murder trial.

The jury began deliberating on September 19, 2023, after seven days of testimony. After about two and a half hours, they returned a sentence of two years in prison for endangerment and five years probation for tampering with evidence.

McDaniel was returned to Wichita County for her formal sentencing hearing, which took place on September 25, 2023. She is currently incarcerated at the Woodman Unit in Gatesville.

Horrific murder case of 11-year-old Logan Cline closed

The discovery of the body of an 11-year-old child in the back of an abandoned car in February 2020 eventually led investigators to discover one of the most horrific cases of torture and neglect Wichita Falls has ever seen.

Corey Allen Trumbull was charged with capital murder for the December 2019 murder of Logan Cline after months of horrific abuse and neglect. He was also charged with tampering with a corpse for hiding Cline’s body in an abandoned car.

The trial began in the Wichita County Courthouse on August 21, 2023. During proceedings, Cline’s older sister took the stand against Trumbull, testifying to the horrors she and her younger brother endured at his hands.

After three days of testimony, the prosecution and defense rested and closed their cases on August 28, 2023. After closing arguments the next day, the Wichita County jury of six men and six women returned a guilty verdict after about 15 minutes of deliberation, one of the fastest verdicts ever returned in the county.

Trumbull’s trial was one of the first in Wichita County to employ Lauren’s law, named after slain McNiel Middle School student Lauren Landavazo. The law automatically sentenced Trumbull to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Logan Cline’s mother, Stormy Johnson, who was complicit in allowing and, at times, a participant in the abuse of her son at Trumbull’s hands, pled guilty to charges of murder and tampering a little over a week after Trumbull was convicted. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Ground-breaking fentanyl-related murder trial

The fatal effects of fentanyl hit Wichita Falls hard in 2022, with multiple local families torn apart by the deaths of young men and women resulting from the deadly drug. Local authorities pledged to prosecute those responsible for dealing fentanyl to the fullest extent of the law.

In 2023, authorities made good on their promise, taking a man accused of dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to 20-year-old Andres Diaz to court in a landmark trial for fentanyl-related murder, the first trial of its kind in the state of Texas.

The landmark trial of Jasinto Jimenez for fentanyl-related murder began on September 25, 2023, in 30th District Court. Leigha Smith, who was also facing charges related to the death of Diaz, testified that Jimenez sold her the fentanyl-laced pill that she eventually gave to Diaz, who died after ingesting the drug.

Testimony concluded shortly after it started, and Jimenez was found guilty of murder by a Wichita County jury after about an hour of deliberation on September 27, 2023. The next day, Jimenez was sentenced to 45 years behind bars.

Although Smith was initially charged with murder as well, she eventually was given the lesser charge of manslaughter, which she pled guilty to on November 30, 2023.

Unlike her co-defendant, she was not sentenced to any jail time. Instead, she was given a 10-year probation sentence that required her to attend a drug treatment program.

Former Clay County Sheriff surrenders peace officer license

Jeffrey C. Lyde’s time as the sheriff of Clay County was surrounded by controversy from nearly the time he took office. He was elected sheriff of Clay County and sworn into office in November 2020. Less than a year into his term, he was charged with official oppression in November 2021.

Lyde would eventually be indicted on seven total charges after several employees of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office accused Lyde of sexual misconduct. Lyde was also a part of the Clay County Memorial Hospital Board, a position he resigned from in September 2022 before a scheduled hearing to potentially remove him from the board.

A petition to remove Lyde from office was filed in 2022, eventually resulting in Lyde being temporarily suspended in February 2023 until a jury could return a verdict on the removal petition.

Before that petition would be heard in court, however, Lyde faced a judge and jury for the criminal charges pending against him. The trial began on September 11, 2023, in 97th District Courtroom in Montague.

Following the testimony of a former jail administrator, Lyde’s defense began presenting its case. After an attorney from Fort Worth testified that, in his opinion, ignorance of the law is the best defense for Lyde, Presiding Special Judge Lee Gabriel halted proceedings and sent the jury out while she questioned the defense about the testimony.

On September 15, the jury found Lyde guilty of the crimes he committed during his time as Clay County’s sheriff in 2021. His sentencing hearing took place on October 10, 2023.

Lyde was sentenced to 30 days in jail and was required to surrender his peace officer license permanently, forever barring him from working in law enforcement in Texas. The prosecution agreed to dismiss the remaining criminal charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence pending against him.

Lyde turned himself into the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office on November 27, 2023, to begin serving his sentence. He was released just 10 days later due to apparent health issues, but he returned to complete the sentence in December 2023, a Hardeman County Jail official confirmed.

Zachary Wood murder defendants all plea

Following the “massive bloodletting event” that led to the death of Zachary Wood, a young father of two, four people were charged with murder. The first of those four, Ronnie Lang, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2022.

In 2023, the remaining three defendants would all accept plea deals for their involvement in Wood’s murder, each receiving less jail time than their co-defendant and one having their murder charge dropped altogether.

Along with Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier, and Ashley Esselborn were indicted for Wood’s murder on Brown Street in 2022.

Bell was the first of the remaining three defendants to sign a plea deal on May 12, 2023.

On May 26, 2023, Bell pled guilty in 30th District Court and was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, significantly less than Lang’s sentence.

Shortly thereafter, during what was scheduled to be a pre-trial conference, Collier, who had been jailed since May 2022, entered her plea. Overcome with emotion, she also pled guilty to Wood’s murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, five fewer than Bell.

The last remaining defendant, Ashley Esselborn bonded out of jail on May 31, 2023, after spending more than a year behind bars. She was set to go to trial in July 2023, but that trial was delayed.

On July 31, 2023, Esselborn pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in connection to Wood’s murder during a scheduled pre-trial conference. As a part of her plea agreement, the murder charge pending against her was dropped. Esselborn was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Esselborn’s plea marked the final defendant charged with Wood’s brutal murder to be convicted.

Life sentence plus 220 years in prison for Peter Graf

One of the heftiest sentences to be handed out in recent memory was given to Peter Graf, who was charged in 2018 with multiple child sex crimes in several locations in Archer and Wichita Counties.

In May 2018, authorities filed 12 arrest warrants after an investigation beginning in 2016, when a 10-year-old girl told officers and forensic interviewers Graf had sexually assaulted and molested her when she was eight years old at their rental home.

Authorities said thousands of photos of nude girls were found in seized digital media devices and included the 8-year-old girl and her 1- to 2-year-old sister, posed in lewd and explicit manners.

Graf’s trial began on February 28, 2023, in 78th District Court. He faced 15 counts of child sex crimes that occurred in Wichita County. Ahead of the start of the trial, prosecutors asked the judge to stack the sentences of any charges that were followed by convictions.

After four days of testimony, a Wichita County jury took only about an hour to return guilty verdicts on all counts on March 2, 2023. Then, on March 6, 2023, the jury returned with the punishment the prosecutors asked for a life sentence plus 220 years in prison, ensuring Graf would be behind bars for the rest of his natural life.

Defendant accused of dance teacher’s murder stands trial

The trial of the first of four defendants accused of fatally shooting Carolyn High in her driveway, the first homicide of 2020 in Wichita Falls, got underway on August 7, 2023.

Zaeveion Denson was charged with capital murder for his role in High’s fatal shooting during a robbery in the early morning hours of January 26, 2020, when Denson was just 17 years old.

The jury selection process was plagued with delays. By August 8, the second day of the trial, a jury had yet to be seated. When the panel returned on the third day, one of the jurors failed to show back up, causing yet another delay. That juror was eventually dismissed, and it was later discovered that he had been arrested in Lawton, which led to his absence on August 8.

Finally, a jury was seated on August 9, 2023, and opening statements began on August 10, 2023. However, yet another delay plagued the trial thanks to a round of severe weather that caused a power outage in downtown Wichita Falls.

Testimony resumed on August 14, 2023, and closing arguments took place on August 15, 2023. The jury deliberated for about an hour before returning a guilty verdict.

Denson, who was 17 at the time of High’s murder, was automatically sentenced to life in prison. Due to his age when the capital offense was committed, he will be eligible for parole after serving 40 years of his life sentence.

Denson’s three co-defendants, Shaundre Ransom, Jiovani Morales, and Shane Diaz, were also charged with capital murder. However, in September 2023, all three pled guilty to the lesser charge of murder. Morales was sentenced to 60 years behind bars, while Ransom and Morales each received 40-year prison sentences.

Gary Kuykendall’s killer gets 85 years behind bars

On May 26, 2022, 55-year-old Gary Kuykendall was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound near the center of his forehead in the 100 block of South Pecan Street in Holliday.

Shortly thereafter, police detained Stephen Parsons in connection to the fatal shooting. Police said Parsons made multiple admissions to the homicide, including that he “got drunk and shot a man.”

Parson’s trial for Kuykendall’s murder began on October 31, 2023, in the Archer County Courthouse in Archer City. After a brief testimony phase, the jury convicted Parsons of murder after deliberating for just over an hour.

Parsons, who faced up to 99 years in jail, took the stand in his own defense during the punishment phase of the trial on Thursday, November 2, 2023. After deliberating for about an hour and a half, the jury returned a sentence of 85 years in prison.

Two sentenced for 15-year-old Andrew Gable’s murder

While attempting to commit a robbery during what was set to be a marijuana purchase in June 2022, two teens allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Andrew Gable.

Ricardo Sapata, who was 16 years old at the time, was arrested and jailed as an adult and was the alleged gunman in the incident. He signed a plea agreement to serve 37 years in prison for Gable’s murder.

On August 11, 2023, Sapata formally pled in 78th District Court to the pending murder charge as well as a pending charge for harassing an inmate. His co-defendant, Isaiah Sims, pled just a week later, on August 18, 2023, to the lesser charge of manslaughter for his role in Gable’s death.

More than a decade later, Rocky Buckley’s killer pleas

In 2012, Rocky Buckley was found shot to death in Clinton Thompson’s driveway. It would be seven years until charges were filed in connection to Buckley’s death, but eventually, Thompson was indicted for manslaughter in 2019, a charge that was eventually upgraded to murder.

Between Buckley’s fatal shooting and Thompson being charged for it, however, Thompson was charged with aggravated assault in 2017, stemming from an unrelated road rage incident.

Prosecutors elected to try Thompson on the road rage charge first before trying him for murder. Thompson faced a judge and jury in May 2022 on the aggravated assault charge; however, a mistrial was declared after the jury of 12 men and women could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Thompson was set to be tried for the road rage incident once again in August 2023. However, on August 3, 2023, during a scheduled jury pretrial hearing in 89th District Court, Thompson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to Buckley’s death and aggravated assault for the road rage incident.

Thompson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and five years for aggravated assault, which will run concurrently.

Parents sentenced to life for the starvation death of 1-year-old

A 1-year-old child was pronounced dead in the hospital from starvation and malnutrition in 2021. More than two years later, the child’s parents were each sentenced to life behind bars.

Christian Bishop-Torrence, the father of the 1-year-old, and Sage Rose Wright, the mother, were both charged with capital murder and two counts of endangering a child for their role in the child’s tragic death.

On April 19, 2023, during a scheduled status hearing, Bishop-Torrence pled guilty to one count of felony murder, a lesser-included offense of the capital murder charge, as well as to both endangerment counts.

Bishop-Torrence was sentenced to 671 days on each endangerment charge, a sentence for which he had enough jail credit to satisfy. In addition, he was given a life sentence for the felony murder charge.

On May 5, 2023, just sixteen days later, Rose Wright followed suit and also pled guilty to felony murder and both endangering charges during a scheduled status hearing. Like Bishop-Torrence, she was given a life sentence for felony murder.

Man who pulled trigger in fatal Studio E shooting pleas

Trayvon Strawn was a suspect in a 2018 gun battle in the parking lot of Studio E that resulted in the death of Davonta Combs, as well as two women being wounded. He was charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault for his role in the shootings, during which police said he used an AR-15 assault rifle and sustained two gunshot wounds of his own.

On January 27, 2023, Strawn pled to a lesser manslaughter charge and was sentenced to 15 years. He also pled to one aggravated assault charge for five years, and the other aggravated assault charge was dropped.

Combs’ mother, Cassandra Watson, was there to address the man who was found guilty of playing a role in the shooting death of her son.

Following her victim impact statement, Strawn’s mother could be heard in the background claiming her son didn’t do anything, and that’s when Watson told her to “shut up” before chasing after her, causing Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies to intervene.

The case against former City View ISD admins to be dropped

In February 2023, the following former administrators with City View Independent School District were arrested and charged with failing to report the alleged sexual misconduct committed by former basketball coach Bobby Morris:

Anthony Ray Bushong — Former superintendent of City View ISD

Stephan Clyde Harris — Former superintendent of City View ISD

Carrie Lynn Allen — Former assistant superintendent of City View ISD

Daryl Alexander Frazier — Former principal of City View Jr/Sr High School

Raymond Weathersbee — Former assistant principal of City View Jr/Sr High School

Rudy Glynn Hawkins, Jr. — Former athletic director at City View Jr/Sr High School

Cindy Pope Leaverton — Former counselor at City View Jr/Sr High School

A letter from Jack McGaughey, Senior District Judge, was filed on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, stating that he had determined the statute of limitations on the allegations expired before they were filed.

Judge McGaughey said in the letter that since the State’s prosecution of the defendants “was initiated after the statute of limitations for the charged offenses had run [and] the case should be dismissed with prejudice.”

According to McGaughey, the letter is not an order of the court, and that will come when the defense submits a motion for that order.

In addition to the criminal charges against the district, a former student and the alleged victim of sexual misconduct filed a civil lawsuit against the district in federal court in April 2023. As of the publication of this story, that lawsuit is still pending.

Drivers in fatal crashes stand before judge

Two drivers involved in crashes that led to the death of occupants of the vehicle they collided with faced a judge and jury in 2023.

Stephen Ray Douglas was accused of leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run wreck that he caused that claimed the life of Lorri Garst in 2018.

Douglas pleaded guilty to one count of accident involving death on June 1, electing to have 89th District Court Judge Charles Barnard set his punishment. The punishment trial began on June 5. He was sentenced on June 12 to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Justine Gallegos was a drunk driver in a fatal crash in 2019 that killed Pimporn Kasemthaveesak, 29, a Thailand native pursuing a master’s degree.

Ahead of her scheduled jury trial, she pled guilty to the charge of intoxicated manslaughter with a deadly weapon and elected to have a jury set her punishment. During the punishment trial, evidence showed she was driving 110 miles an hour when the crash happened.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before sentencing her to the maximum 20-year sentence.

Former law enforcement officials have day in court

Several former officers with local law enforcement agencies who were charged with various crimes saw a judge and jury in 2023.

In January 2023, former Wichita Falls Police Department motorcycle offer Ralph Piper was tried on charges of theft and money laundering that had been pending since 2016. Before the start of the trial, the money laundering charge was dismissed. After several days of testimony, a jury found Piper not guilty of theft.

Another former WFPD officer, Benjamin Bates, was charged with repeated violations of court orders or conditions of bond after tying up law enforcement resources for hours in two separate standoff incidents.

Bates pleaded guilty to one of the two counts of violating a protective order two or more times within 12 months on October 20, 2023, and the other was dismissed. His 10-year prison sentence was deferred to five years probation.

Brett Brasher, a former deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, faced a judge and jury for 13 charges related to allegations of sexual misconduct against inmates.

On February 22, 2023, Brasher pled guilty to one count of violating the civil rights of a person in custody, one count of solicitation of prostitution, and three counts of official oppression. The remaining charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to five years of probation on the first two charges and two years on the final three, all set to run concurrently.

Another former WCSO deputy, ex-jailer Shaylyn Robinson, was charged with four counts of violating the civil rights of persons in custody after allegations emerged that she had sexual encounters with two different female inmates on four separate occasions in early 2023.

Robinson pleaded guilty to all four counts that were pending against her on December 15, 2023, in 78th District Court. She was sentenced to five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice institution on each count that will be served concurrently.

Former Old High choir teacher pleads to sex with student

Christopher Jarvis, the former choir director at Wichita Falls High School, was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student beginning in 2017.

Jarvis was set to go to a jury trial at the end of March 2023, but the week before, he pled guilty on March 24, 2023, to having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Following his plea, the former student read a powerful impact statement in 30th District Courtroom.

“It was not a relationship; it was a crime,” the victim said.

Jarvis was sentenced to 10 years probation, with the first six months to be served in jail. As a part of his plea agreement, Jarvis would not be required to register as a sex offender in Texas.

About eight months later, Jarvis was booked into jail once again for allegedly violating the conditions of his sentence. A motion to revoke his probation has been filed and is set to be heard in January 2024.

Couple sentenced for sexual relationship with 14-year-old

A man and a woman who were formerly involved in a dating relationship were charged with numerous counts of child sex crimes after their sexual relationship with a girl who was 14 at the time and lived at their apartment complex.

Casey Lee Chapman was initially charged after police learned of her relationship with the teenage girl. Police said the girl confided in Chapman that she had developed feelings for her and Chapman offered to help her explore her sexuality.

Following her arrest, Chapman was eventually charged with over 30 counts of child sex crimes stemming from the relationship with the teen. On May 4, 2023, Chapman pleaded guilty to one count of continuous sexual abuse.

As a part of the plea deal, Chapman was sentenced to 30 years in prison, day-for-day, and will not be eligible for parole during her sentence. The remaining charges pending against her were dropped.

Chapman’s boyfriend at the time, Shannon Wells, was also charged in connection to their relationship after it was discovered that Wells forced the teenage girl to engage in sex acts with him after he learned of the teen’s relationship with Chapman.

Unlike Chapman, Wells did not accept a plea bargain, opting instead to face a judge and jury on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, nine counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and eight counts of indecency by sexual contact.

Wells was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and five counts of indecency. He was sentenced to 40 years for continuous sexual abuse and 15 for the 5 indecency counts. Presiding Judge Charles Barnard stacked the sentences.

Several other defendants sentenced for child sex crimes

Multiple defendants in Wichita County accused of committing sex crimes against children were in local courts in 2023. Though there are still many cases pending, the following defendants were sentenced in 2023:

Chase James Jones — On April 10, 2023, Jones, from McKinney, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his sexual relationship with a Burkburnett girl whom he met online believing she was 18, but still had relations with her after discovering she was 13 at the time.

— On April 10, 2023, Jones, from McKinney, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his sexual relationship with a Burkburnett girl whom he met online believing she was 18, but still had relations with her after discovering she was 13 at the time. Daymond Clyde Owens — On April 10, 2023, just before his jury trial was set to begin, Owens pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl stemming from 2015 and was placed on 10 years deferred probation.

— On April 10, 2023, just before his jury trial was set to begin, Owens pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl stemming from 2015 and was placed on 10 years deferred probation. Eladio Martinez — Martinez, of Iowa Park, pleaded guilty on October 6, 2023, to two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact and was sentenced to three concurrent 20-year prison terms.

— Martinez, of Iowa Park, pleaded guilty on October 6, 2023, to two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact and was sentenced to three concurrent 20-year prison terms. Tommy Barnett — On November 27, 2023, the day before his trial was set to begin, Barnett pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication through community supervision.

— On November 27, 2023, the day before his trial was set to begin, Barnett pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication through community supervision. William Melton — On May 2, 2023, Melton pleaded guilty to two of the three counts pending against him for having a sexual relationship with an underage relative over the course of five years and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

— On May 2, 2023, Melton pleaded guilty to two of the three counts pending against him for having a sexual relationship with an underage relative over the course of five years and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Daniel Green — The former post office worker and Sunday School teacher pleaded guilty on July 11, 2023, and was sentenced to life in prison on July 12, 2023, for various sex crimes against multiple victims over the course of 18 years.

— The former post office worker and Sunday School teacher pleaded guilty on July 11, 2023, and was sentenced to life in prison on July 12, 2023, for various sex crimes against multiple victims over the course of 18 years. William Hathaway — The former foster parent who pleaded guilty to charges of indecency with a child and invasive visual recording after testimony had already gotten underway in his jury trial, got the maximum sentence and is no longer the foster father of the two boys, ages 11 and 13, who formerly lived with him.

Several major local cases to be heard in 2024

Despite several high-profile local cases being closed in 2023, the year 2024 looks to be another busy one for local courts, with several trials initially set for 2023 currently expected to take place in 2024.

Two major cases that have piqued the public’s interest have yet to be set for a trial date. Ronnie Killingsworth, the pastor of the controversial Rephidim Church accused of indecency with children, may have a trial date set in early 2024, according to courthouse officials.

Adrian Vetter, a Wichita Falls woman accused of the murder of 10-month-old S.J. Mitchell while he was under her care at her at-home daycare, has appeared in court just once after the case was transferred to a different district court. It is unclear when her trial date will be set.

One case specially set for early 2024 is that of Tajmon Robinson, the man accused of shooting and killing a clerk at the Stripes convenience store at the corner of Southwest Parkway and Taft Boulevard in early 2022. Though it was initially set to begin near the end of the year in 2023, Robinson’s capital murder trial is currently set to begin on February 26, 2024.

Perhaps no upcoming trial is more prominent than that of Anthony Patterson, the former president of the Patterson Auto Group charged with 18 felony counts of child sex crimes and trafficking. If convicted, Patterson faces life in prison.

The trial, which was relocated to Tarrant County, was initially set to begin on October 30, 2023, but during the jury selection process, Patterson’s defense team filed for a continuance due to his lead defense attorney suffering an apparent medical emergency.

Presiding Judge Meredith Kennedy, who initially suggested she would require Patterson to move forward without his lead attorney, ultimately signed an order granting a continuance, pushing the trial back to February 26, 2024.