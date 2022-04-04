OKLAUNION (KFDX/KJTL) — A fatal crash kills one near Oklaunion.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, troopers responded to the crash involving a semi-truck and a car around 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 287 near Oklaunion.

Buesing says the car was traveling south on 287 and possibly hydroplaned across the median and was hit by the semi that was traveling north.

The driver of the car was killed.

The crash is still under investigation.

