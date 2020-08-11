Majority of WFISD students choose in-person learning, 1K unaccounted for

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —As WFISD students head back to school, more than 1,000 students at this time are unaccounted for, meaning their parents have not submitted the commitment forms saying whether they want their child to do in-person or remote learning.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt made the announcement during Tuesday’s special session.

Sixty-seven percent of WFISD students have opted to return to the classroom while 33 percent will start the school year online.

Kuhrt wanted to remind parents about the importance of masks because due to class size students won’t be six feet apart.

If you haven’t submitted your commitment form, school leaders need parents to call or email their child’s school immediately.