Make Census Day 2020 count

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions on how to fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. The U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, suspended field operations for two weeks, citing the health and safety of its workers and the U.S. public from the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Across the country, National Census Day continues Wednesday, April 1, and citizens are not letting COVID-19 stop it.

Here in Wichita Falls, Census 2020 teamed up with Wichita Falls Independent School District officials to get census cards out in a unique way.

As WFISD distributed 1,400 lunches at four campuses around town Wednesday, a census rack card was placed in each one.

Wichita Falls census planning administrator Karen Montgomery-Gagne said COVID-19 threw a wrench into their Census Day plans for the entire week, but they are making the most with what they can.

“Anyway that we’re able to help share the message is potentially one more family, one more person counted and represents more funding that we can get back over the next 10 years for important services in our community,” Montgomery-Gagne said.

Census 2020 has seen 36.2% of households respond since invitations were sent out March 12-20.

It’s important to remember how significant the census is for federal funding to your city, so it’s necessary to have everyone accounted for.

To fill out the entire census online, click here for the link.

