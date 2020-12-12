Makers Market helps arts and crafts community recover from COVID impact

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In downtown Wichita Falls today, the Farmers Market saw lots of people at its Makers Market.

This market was a special event to help arts and crafts vendors in the market recover from COVID closures.

A few vendors in the market said they haven’t been affected by the pandemic and that business has been going well, though others said that the farmers market is vital to their businesses.

“Since we started coming out, we been selling out of chili,” Dale Miller, Not Meat owner, said. “We just introduced the spicy chicken. You guys have been, they been, showing us a lot of love.”

Next week the Farmers Market will have its annual Christmas market that will have Christmas cookies and carolers.

That is scheduled to be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.