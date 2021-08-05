Making a difference at a young age by helping Wichita Falls residents during Meals on Wheels Kid’s Community Champions Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Kitchen’s Meals On Wheels clients had some special guests deliver their meals Thursday morning. Sixty-four children in the community helped deliver meals!

It’s all part of The Kitchen’s “Kids Community Champions Day.” Just like most events last year due to COVID-19, they could not have the event but organizers told us this year had more kids sign up to help.

The day allowed our younger generation to experience what it’s like to volunteer and help senior citizens and disabled in the Wichita Falls community.

Participant Londyn Hansen shared why she wanted to participate.

“To make sure everybody had food,” Hansen said.

For some of these Meals On Wheels participants, the only visitors they see during the day are those delivering them meals. That’s why this day helped to make a difference for the clients.

“I think this really boosted their spirits, to see someone different deliver their meal and to also see a child be the one delivering their meal,” Director of Special Programs for The Kitchen Amanda Hansen said.

The kids that attended the event were able to cover 30 of the 58 routes that Meals on Wheels serves.

They even got some sweet treats after delivering the meals from Kona Ice!