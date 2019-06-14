Malford Milligan send off concert before European tour

The recently married Malford Milligan is about to jet off to his European tour.

Thursday night, he said farewell for now to Texoma in style at the Sounds of the Speedway Concert presented by the Forum.

The soul, blues and gospel singer-songwriter is an eight-time winner of “best vocalist” at the Austin Music Awards.

As for how Milligan feels about the Wichita Falls music scene, he said it’s a big change because there’s a million people in Austin, and half of them are musicians without jobs.

He said he’s right at home with the Deep In It Band, that he often performs with at concerts all across Texoma.

“I just moved here a few months ago and it’s a great scene, great bunch of guys and gals. It’s just like really cool and that’s how i met up with deep in it, you know they invited me on stage to sing a couple tunes,” Milligan said.

Milligan is slated to play at about 80 shows before he plans to return to Texoma.

We’ll talk to Milligan once more before he embarks on his European tour.

Catch the full interview June 24, in our Music Monday segment.

For more information on Milligan click here.