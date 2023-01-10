WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for plans this weekend how about a film? Mama Bears is a documentary that explores the struggles that the LGBTQIA+ community faces, from a mother’s point of view.

“As a mom of [an] LGBTQIA+ kiddo you want to let them know that they are loved unconditionally and you don’t want to be a part of something that doesn’t tell you that your child is beautiful and perfect and created in the image of God just the way they are,” Melissa Williams said.

A statement that resonates with parents, especially if you have children within the LGBTQIA+ community. The feeling of acceptance can make all the difference in their lives.

That’s why moms all across the nation have come together to create an eye-opening documentary called ‘Mama Bears’, and you can view it in Wichita Falls this weekend.

“This movie is a celebration of these families who have gathered around their kids and loved them unconditionally, and I know there are so many families. I know families here in Wichita Falls who are in the same boat, so I want this to be something that they can celebrate and come to and be like, ‘look, that’s us. That’s our story on the screen.,” Williams said.

Melissa Williams, a parent and LGBTQIA+ ally, said the documentary specifically explores the ways in which the lives of conservative Christian mothers are impacted and transformed when they have children who are a part of this community.

“These women are conservative Christians who’ve grown up in the church, and it’s kind of how they’ve had to reconcile what their children have told them with what they were raised to believe,” Williams said.

As this community continues to grow, so is this movement. It’s something she hopes will educate everyone.

“Anybody can come to the movie. We don’t want anyone to think ‘well, I can’t go because I’m not a member of the LGBTQIA community, or ‘I’m not a family member’ or what have you. We want anyone to come,” Williams said.

If there’s one thing to take from the film, it’s the importance of unconditional love. Love that knows no limits. Love with no strings attached, a motherly love.

“Members of the LGBTQIA+ community just want to be, you know, allowed to live their lives the way they want to just like anybody else would, and they shouldn’t be judged, and they shouldn’t be kept from being their true selves,” Williams said.

The screening of Mama Bears will be Saturday, January 14 at Backdoor Theatre. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m.

The movie is free but you must reserve a seat. You can do so by clicking here.

More information about the Mama Bears movement and the Free Mom Hugs groups can be found by clicking here.