Man, 78, charged in hit-and-run injury accident, DWI

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident and DWI.

Henry Peters, 78, was booked into jail on Friday.

Officers said an injury accident occurred at the intersection of Scott Street and Kell East Boulevard.

They said a silver Hyundai traveling north on Scott Street struck a Ford pickup in the rear and then continued north on Scott Street.

The driver of the pickup was taken by ambulance to united regional for minor injuries.

Officers found a license plate from the Hyundai at the scene which records showed belonged to peters.

Police then received several calls about the Hyundai from other witnesses and were able to locate and stop it in the 1300 block of 6th Street and arrest henry.