WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a pending family violence charge was arrested after police said a woman with a protective order against him was found inside his abandoned pickup in an alley in a Wichita Falls neighborhood.

Ronald Lane Kiedinger, 35, of Wichita Falls, is charged with violating a protective order. His bond has been set at $2,000.

Satellite view of a map showing where suspect Kiedinger was arrested by WFPD (Axis Maps)

Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in the area of Taylor Street and Avenue M in Wichita Falls.

According to Sgt. Eipper, a motorcycle patrol officer with the WFPD Motorcycle Unit saw a Chevrolet S-10 pickup driving at a high rate of speed and running stop signs in the neighborhood. He later said the pickup was passing surrounding traffic on Kell Freeway West, going 74 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.

Sgt. Eipper said the officer then went to stop the vehicle, exiting the freeway at Kemp Boulevard. He said the motorcycle officer lost sight of the pickup after turning down Taylor Street.

Authorities said officers later located the pickup in an alley between the 2300 blocks of Taylor and Polk Streets. They said the driver, later identified as Kiedinger, had exited the truck on foot and left it in the alley with a female passenger inside.

Sgt. Eipper said the female passenger, 39, was detained at the scene. He said it was later discovered that Kiedinger had a protective order issued against him and that the female passenger was the protected person in the order.

Police said Kiedinger was later located in the 2400 block of Taylor Street and arrested for violating the protective order. The pickup was impounded since Kiedinger does not have a driver’s license.

A records check revealed Kiedinger has a pending charge of continuous violence against the family stemming from an incident that occurred on February 28, 2023, in the 1400 block of East Cortez Street in Wichita Falls.

The arrest affidavit on that charge said when police arrived at the residence in reference to a family disturbance call, they could hear a female screaming inside the residence and a male subject yelling.

Police said they heard a loud thud from inside and the decision was made to make forcible entry after no one answered when they knocked on the door.

At that time, a female victim came out of the residence crying and holding her left elbow. She told police her boyfriend, Kiedinger, had assaulted her. She said he was mad at her for not having money until midnight, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said the victim told police that Kiedinger had her backed into a wall and punched her with a closed fist. A responding officer said he observed the victim’s left elbow was red and bruising.

A records check on Kiedinger revealed two reports were taken for family violence within two weeks of the incident, one on February 17 and one on February 25.