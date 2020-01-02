Man accepts plea agreement for robbing man who gave him a ride

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second of two men who robbed a man who gave them a ride last summer has now been sentenced.

Jaylon Richardson, 18, made a plea agreement Thursday for six months in state jail for theft from a person, but he will get 179 days off the sentence for his time spent in jail.

On July 8, police officers said the victim agreed to give two men a ride to Highpoint Village apartments on Professional Drive. When he stopped to let them out, he said one of the men tried to punch him through the window and grab his fanny pack containing $1,500 cash.

He said during the struggle, Richardson yanked it away, and the two men took off running.

The victim chased them and said the two men began tossing the pack back and forth to each other. They then ran into an apartment and the man called police officers.

When officers arrived, they said the apartment resident arrived and told them no one should be inside.

Police officers found the two suspects inside a baby’s room and found some cash inside a baby dresser drawer and more inside a clothes hamper.

The other defendant, Brandon Curry, was sentenced in November to 131 days in county jail, with 131 days jail time credited.