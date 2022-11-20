WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man listed on Texoma’s Most Wanted for beating a disabled veteran is back behind bars this time for violating his probation.

Blankenship

Sean Michael Blankenship was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after being featured on the Wichita Falls Police Department’s weekly wanted list.

Blankenship is charged with Injury to a Child or Disabled Person. According to court documentation, he was wanted for violating his probation after he failed to meet the terms of his community service.

Court documents showed a motion to revoke was filed on Nov. 16, 2022, after he allegedly failed to report to his community supervisor, failed to find employment, did not provide proof of completed community service, failed to pay supervision fees, and did not attend his orientation meeting after being placed on community supervision. He was also arrested for Public Intoxication and was in possession of a shotgun.

According to the original arrest report, in February 2021, police were sent to the 5100 block of Inlet Drive for an assault. The caller said her son, Blankenship, got into an argument with her boyfriend, the victim, a disabled veteran, over some clothes and Blankenship threatened to kill him. He punched and kicked the victim several times.

Police noted Blankenship had minor cuts on his knuckles. The victim was transported to the hospital where the medical staff said he would need surgery on his eye.

Blankenship pleaded guilty to the injury charges and was placed on probation. He is being held without bond. If his probation is revoked, he is facing up to six years in prison.