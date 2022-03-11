WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with four previous charges of assault is now charged with assaulting his girlfriend for hours and preventing her from leaving before taking her debit card and using it at bars.

Ralph Sierra received 5 charges from the alleged actions on Sunday, March 6.

Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 2000 block of Collins. They found a woman sitting outside who said Sierra had taken her car without permission and also took her debit card.

Officers said the victim had blood running down her leg and bruises all over her arms.

She told them she had come to Wichita Falls to visit her boyfriend after he got out of rehab for alcohol abuse, and he had been drinking all day and became aggressive, and as he kept drinking, he became physically abusive.

She said he hit her with a blow dryer in the back of her head several times and then continued hitting her all over her body with his fists and a belt for hours.

She said she tried to get out of the house several times, but he would block her.

Eventually, she said Sierra stopped the beating and took her car keys and debit card.

She then began getting alerts that her card was being used at several different locations. The final alert was at a club on Sheppard Access Road at about 12:30 a.m.

Police went there and found and arrested Sierra and also located the victim’s car and said her debit card was in his wallet.

They said he refused to speak to officers.

Sierra has 16 prior arrests, including three for aggravated assault and one for family violence assault.