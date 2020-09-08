Man accused of bestiality, indecency with a child, animal cruelty; arrested again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man who has been arrested in the past 2 1/2 months for cruelty to an animal, bestiality, indecency with a child, fraud and evading arrest, was arrested again Tuesday after prosecutors filed motions to revoke his probation for previous convictions of burglary and drugs.

Matthew Miser was booked into jail Tuesday morning and bonded out on $20,000 in bonds.

The burglary case was filed in 2018 and in May 2019, Miser pleaded guilty and was given four years probation and two years probation for possession of meth.

Prosecutors have filed to revoke probation on both cases, and allege among other violations, Miser:

Evaded arrest by a police officer in July, defrauded Brian’s plumbing in May and June by using a credit card without permission in O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and Home Depot and was seen in Broken Tap in January and also failed to report to his probation officer.

The burglary arrest came on Powell Road when a man saw Miser running from his garage to a nearby house, which police said belonged to Miser’s grandparents.

The man said he confronted Miser and Miser denied taking anything and pointed to a potted plant and said he was taking the pot over to borrow some fertilizer, but the man said the plant was dead.

The man said he began to get agitated with Miser and Miser then pulled out a silver knife, so he retreated to his house to call the sheriff’s office.

The victim told deputies he later discovered a red gas can missing from his garage.

Deputies contacted Miser’s dad, who they said was watching the home while Miser’s grandparents were out of town and he came to let them in.

He told deputies he had put deadbolts on the doors to keep his son out but Miser sometimes manipulated them to gain access.

Deputies found a red gas can in the garage and identified it as the neighbor’s missing can.

Miser was arrested in July on charges of bestiality and indecency with a child in Clay County and a Wichita County charge of evading arrest.

He was also arrested for the alleged assault of his girlfriend, and in June was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s puppy to death.