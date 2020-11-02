Man accused of indecency with a child and bestiality pleads guilty to killing small dog

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who killed a small dog in Iowa Park is back in Wichita County Jail awaiting transfer to prison after pleading guilty.

Matthew Miser, 23, was given four years in prison in the plea bargain for animal cruelty.

He was also sentenced for evading arrest as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in July and for two cases of I.D. fraud involving the use of a credit card belonging to Brian’s Plumbing for which Miser was a former employee.











Additional Wichita County charges of an assault at a Wichita Falls bar and an assault of a woman were dismissed.

Miser also has charges pending in Clay County for bestiality and indecency with a child filed in July.

These charges came after authorities say an eight-year-old girl made an outcry that she did something bad, involving a dog and Miser in the past.

The conviction for animal cruelty involved a case filed in June.

When Iowa Park Police said he fatally kicked or hit his girlfriend’s Miniature Australian shepherd.

Police said Miser had called her to tell her he had kicked the dog and was going to beat it because it had bitten him.

Miser’s 25 arrests in Wichita County include five burglary or theft charges and four drug-related charges.