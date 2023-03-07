WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man faces aggravated assault and other charges after police said he pulled a gun on a bar employee trying to stop him from leaving with bottles of beer.

Contea Cooper, 32, is also charged with theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm and his bonds were set at $35,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to an affidavit, police said just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, an employee at Fred’s bar, near Sheppard Access Road and N Scott Avenue, said Cooper came in and ordered two bottles of beer. The employee said Cooper was “mouthy and confrontational” and took his beers and put them on the pool table.

When the employee asked him to take the bottles off the pool table, he said Cooper made racial slurs to the employee and he was told to leave.

He said Cooper got up to leave with his beers and was told he could not take the beers out but he ignored him. The employee followed him out to a vehicle which he said still had the motor running. He said Cooper opened the door, grabbed a gun and pointed it at the ground and told the employee if he touched him he would shoot him.

The employee put his hands in the air and walked away, and Cooper drove off.

Police say they found the suspect getting out of his vehicle at another bar on North Scott and found a handgun and two bottles of beer inside it.

They said the gun showed to be stolen and that Cooper was a convicted felon.