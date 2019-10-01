1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Barney Fudge retires Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

Man allegedly points gun at roommate, charged with aggravated assault, family violence

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AUSTIN GILLIS

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man was charged with aggravated assault family disturbance after allegedly pointing a gun at his roommate.

A Wichita Falls Police Department official responded to a disturbance at the Waterford Glen Apartments for a disturbance at approximately 3:25 p.m.

According to the arrest affidavit, Austin Gillis and the victim were arguing over Gillis getting bleach on his clothes.

The victim said they were arguing when Gillis grabbed a gun and pointed it at him. The victim said he was in fear for his life and closed the bedroom door to get away from Gillis.

According to officials, Gillis said he didn’t point a gun at the victim.

Gillis and the victim were roommates for two months.

The officer completed a protective order for the victim.

Gillis was booked into the Wichita County Jail and released.

His bail was set to $10,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires"

Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy"

Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire"

Breast cancer awarness TCCU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer awarness TCCU"

Sulphur Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sulphur Springs"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19"

Bingo is back in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo is back in WF"

Trump Rally in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump Rally in Dallas"

What The Tech: hearing aid technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: hearing aid technology"

More than 3,000 Montague Co. residents affected by TNMP planned outage

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 3,000 Montague Co. residents affected by TNMP planned outage"

WF mother charged with faking son's medical condition for attention

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF mother charged with faking son's medical condition for attention"

Social Media Day helps students with marketing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media Day helps students with marketing"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News