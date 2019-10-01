Man allegedly points gun at roommate, charged with aggravated assault, family violence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man was charged with aggravated assault family disturbance after allegedly pointing a gun at his roommate.

A Wichita Falls Police Department official responded to a disturbance at the Waterford Glen Apartments for a disturbance at approximately 3:25 p.m.

According to the arrest affidavit, Austin Gillis and the victim were arguing over Gillis getting bleach on his clothes.

The victim said they were arguing when Gillis grabbed a gun and pointed it at him. The victim said he was in fear for his life and closed the bedroom door to get away from Gillis.

According to officials, Gillis said he didn’t point a gun at the victim.

Gillis and the victim were roommates for two months.

The officer completed a protective order for the victim.

Gillis was booked into the Wichita County Jail and released.

His bail was set to $10,000.