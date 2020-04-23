Man allegedly steals car at plasma center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 24-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with chasing a woman into her car, punching her, then stealing her car.

Rodney Sheppard was booked for robbery and assault causing bodily injury.

Officers said it happened in front of a plasma center on Ninth on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman said Sheppard followed her into the Plasma Center and began to argue with her.

Police said surveillance video shows the two leaving the center and arguing and then the woman running to get inside her car and Sheppard following her.

The woman told officers Sheppard punched her and was trying to steal her car.

Police said the video shows her escaping out the passenger side and running back inside the center, then Sheppard goes after her, then returns to the car and drives away.

Police said they recovered the car on Britain and arrested Sheppard.

In 2015 Sheppard was arrested after police said he took his two-year-old daughter from her mother at the hospital and forced her into a car.

As the girl’s mother tried to get her out of the car, officers said she was dragged for a while, and a hospital security guard trying to get the license plate was almost run over.