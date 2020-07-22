Man allegedly steals from Target, says he can take whatever he wants

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a Target employee confronted a shoplifter who told her he can take anything he wants and if she tried to stop him she would be hurt.

Nicholas Acosta, 25, is charged with robbery and is jailed on $20,000 bond.

The asset protection officer said she saw a man putting merchandise into a backpack and told him he couldn’t do that.

She said he told her he could take whatever he wanted and if she touched him he would “(expletive) you up” and swung his arms back as if ready to punch her.

She followed him as he headed toward the doors and when he tried to leave, she tried to grab the backpack and said he shoved her arms away and again threatened her.

She said he left on an orange bicycle and she called the police, who found him at Taft and Merrimac Drive.

Officers said they found a pair of shorts and pair of shoes inside.