Man allegedly throws wine bottles at clerk and disabled customer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Henrietta man is accused of going on a rampage in a Stripes Store, throwing wine bottles at the clerk and a disabled customer after he was told he couldn’t have items the clerk rang up for him because the man did not have money to pay for them.

Patrick McCuistion is charged with injury to a disabled individual and assault causing injury at the stripes on holiday.

Police rushed to the store Saturday night after being told a man was inside destroying the whole store.

The clerk said he rang up $40 worth of items for McCuistion and McCuistion got angry when he told him he couldn’t have them unless he had the money to pay for them.

He said McCuistion began grabbing glass wine bottles off the shelves and throwing them, narrowly missing him.

When the disabled person came in, he said McCuistion began throwing bottles at him, then went up and shoved him and tried to hit him with his fists.