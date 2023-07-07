Mugshot of Aaron Hampton, charged with criminal mischief over $2,500 but under $30,000 (Mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a man that was reported to be intoxicated told them he was just being “stupid” after they said he used his head to bust out the window of an empty building as well as crack the screen of a television at a nearby business.

Aaron Harris Hampton, 25, of Wichita Falls, is charged with the state jail felony offense of criminal mischief greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Friday, July 7, 2023, and his bond was set at $5,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th Street just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in reference to an intoxicated person.

Responding officers were advised that a Black male wearing an orange sweatshirt and red shorts left and walked to the Dollar General on 9th Street and “used his head to bust out a window”.

The affidavit said dispatch then advised responding officers that the male subject had then walked into S&C Properties at the corner of 10th Street and Baylor Street and head-butted a coffee table, causing him to bleed. They said he then left walking eastbound on 9th Street, armed with a piece of rebar.

Police said they located a male matching the description given by dispatch who was armed with rebar. He was detained and identified as Hampton by a medical bracelet from United Regional.

According to the affidavit, AMR was contacted due to Hampton having lacerations on his head. Officers said Hampton was covered in blood when he was stopped.

The affidavit said a responding officer asked Hampton what happened, and he responded by saying he was being “stupid.” Officers said Hampton would not speak anymore on the incident.

According to authorities, officers observed a damaged window in a vacant building that sat beside Dollar General on 9th Street. They said the window was valued at $2,140. The assistant property manager told police no damage was done to the Dollar General.

A witness told police he observed Hampton bang his head on the window of the vacant building and break it.

Officers later learned that Hampton also went into EZ Rent in the 1700 block of 9th Street. A staff member told police they observed Hampton with blood on his face, and they witnessed him bang his head into a television, causing the screen to crack.

Authorities said the television was valued at $500.

According to the affidavit, police later learned Hampton had gone into a third business located in the 1800 block of 10th Street. The business owner told police she observed Hampton enter her business and bang his head on a coffee table.

Police said the business owner told them that Hampton was already covered in blood before he entered the business and that he caused no damage to her property.

According to the affidavit, Hampton caused about $2,640 in damages by head-butting and breaking the window and the television.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the WFPD, said officers did not observe Hampton to be showing any symptoms of intoxication.

Police said Hampton was taken to United Regional to be treated for his injuries. After he was treated and released, he was taken to the Wichita County Jail without incident.

