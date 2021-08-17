Man arrested a second time for allegedly impersonating a US marshal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal to an employee and owner of a Wichita Falls business, and it’s not the first time he’s done it according to previous charges.

Donald Ray Goodrich is charged with impersonating a public servant on Saturday morning at the shopping center at 3100 Seymour Highway, according to the affidavit.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police were told a suspicious person was in a silver car and an officer arrived and stopped a car in front of the shopping center.

The driver got out and walked to the officer carrying a black binder, and identified himself as Donald Goodrich and said he was working security and doing evictions, and showed him paperwork, but no credentials.

Police say the tenant of a business told them his employee had been asleep inside the business and called him to and said a man began banging on a window and identifying himself as a U.S. marshal.

When the owner arrived he said it appeared the man was detaining his employee and he asked for his credentials but he did not show any or a badge.

The employee told police that when he was awakened by the banging on the glass, Goodrich turned around to show him handcuffs tucked into his waistband and flashed a card.

When he came outside, he said Goodrich told him he was being detained for trespassing and if he tried to leave he would take him straight to prison.

In 2018 Goodrich was also charged with impersonating an officer, when police say he was in a business on Rhea road dressed in police tactical gear including a Glock pistol in a leg holster and several knives.

A detective who was in the store said he heard the man say he was a U.S. marshal and when the man left in a black jeep the detective made a traffic stop when he failed to signal.

He said Goodrich told him he worked for the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the CIA. He was charged with carrying an unlawful weapon.