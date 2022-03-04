WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police found a two-year-old girl walking alone outside an apartment complex on the southeast side of the city and later found her father asleep inside an apartment that had the front door kicked in.

When police arrived at the Woodview Apartments in the 1600 block of 32nd around 2 a.m. Friday, March 4, a woman told them she saw the girl walking around after her dog began barking.

Officers said they tried to talk to the child to find out where she lived, but she couldn’t talk.

When they began driving around looking for where she might live, they spotted the damaged door on one apartment and went in to check for occupants.

They said they found Christopher Rivera asleep in a bedroom and attempted to wake him, but they could not until they shook him.

They said he told them he had no idea his door was kicked in or that his daughter had left.

Police said they could detect the odor of burned marijuana and saw marijuana residue on the kitchen table.

They also said Rivera refused to cooperate when they asked about his daughter, and he tried to leave several times, even though they told him he was being detained for an investigation.

Later, they said he claimed he brought his daughter in the apartment earlier that evening and locked the door, then went to sleep with his daughter beside him, and he didn’t wake up until officers woke him.

He said he didn’t know the door was kicked in and hadn’t heard anything. Officers then arrested him for child endangerment/abandonment.