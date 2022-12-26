WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after an alleged beating of his girlfriend on Christmas Day after the victim’s 11-year-old son made him angry.

Jonas Wade Walls, 33, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on Sunday, December 25, 2022, on the misdemeanor charge of assault family violence. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Monday, December 26, where he remains at last check on a $1,500 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call at an apartment in the 5300 block of Professional Drive at around 11:11 p.m. on Christmas Day in reference to family violence.

Authorities said dispatch notified responding officers that the victim’s son called and stated his mother was being assaulted by her boyfriend, that his mother was screaming for help and that the boyfriend was “beating her very badly.”

Dispatch also advised responding officers that they received another call from an anonymous neighbor that a woman was screaming for help. The caller said it sounded like the woman was being thrown around.

According to the affidavit, the caller told dispatch the anonymous caller cried on the phone and said, “He has to be killing her up there.”

Dispatch then advised responding officers they received a call from the victim, who stated her boyfriend, Walls, hit her and kept hitting her in the face. She said her lip was busted and that Walls was still in the apartment getting his shoes on.

The affidavit said dispatch also advised the victim’s son said he was staying in his bedroom with the door locked, and he was crying and said he was “very scared.”

Officers detained Walls outside of the apartment. A responding officer made contact with the victim and immediately observed blood on her lip, blood coming from her nose, and that her lower lip was swollen, red, and bleeding.

According to police, the victim stated she and Walls had been in a dating relationship for about a year, and that Walls had been staying at the victim’s apartment for about three months.

According to the victim’s statement, Walls had become angry and said the victim’s kids were disrespectful. She said she and Walls then argued and he became enraged, pushed her into the bathroom, and knocked her down into the tub.

The victim told police Walls then punched her about 5 times in the face and threw her around the bathroom. She said the assault happened quickly so she wasn’t exactly sure what had happened.

The officer said he observed blood drops on the floor and smeared blood on the walls. The victim told police Walls tried to wipe the blood from the walls with a towel. Police later located two towels with blood on them in the dirty clothes hamper.

The victim told police Walls had never hit her like this and said she could not stop crying.

Police said they then spoke with the victim’s 11-year-old son, who said he heard his mother and Walls arguing, then heard what sounded like something being hit and his mother screaming, “stop, please stop.” He said at one point he thought he heard Walls yell, “I’m gonna kill you”, but he wasn’t sure.

Responding officers then spoke with Walls, who said earlier in the night he and the victim were arguing and the victim’s son came out of his room and asked them not to argue because he had a friend over.

According to authorities, Walls said this made him angry, and he said, “who does he think he is” and called the boy a “little mother [expletive].” He said he and the victim then argued more because the victim took her son’s side and said it was Christmas.

Police said Walls then told them he no longer wanted to speak to them.

Walls was then arrested and transported to the Wichita County Jail to prevent further family violence from happening, according to the affidavit.

A records check on Walls revealed three prior arrests since 2019, including two public intoxication charges, the most recent of which occurred in March 2022.

Walls was arrested in May 2020 for assault family violence, but the case was dismissed after the victim refused to cooperate and showed no visible injuries.