Man arrested after alleged burglary of coin collection valued at $10,000 from flea market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged in a flea market burglary in which a coin collection valued at $10,000 was taken.

Leejay Paul Burden, 29, was arrested Wednesday for burglary of a building.

Burden also was arrested in October on the same charge.

Burden is currently held at Wichita County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Burden also had a bench warrant out of Goshen County, Wyoming for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The owner reported on November 14, 2020 that the coin collection along with checks and other items were stolen from a booth at the Holliday Flea Market.

Police said while investigating another case of stolen gold and silver coins in which Burden was the suspect, they found that Burden had come into a store on Kemp Boulevard and sold numerous coins.

On November 20, the victim reported two of his stolen checks had been cashed and one had been made out to Leejay Burden for $100.

Officers said the victim identified the coins as the ones stolen.

Burden was also arrested October 29 when a home on Sunnyside was broken into and items including a foosball table taken.

Police arrested Burden after a woman who loaned her pickup to him said he brought it back with a foosball table in the back and told her she could keep it for letting him borrow the truck.