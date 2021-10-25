Man arrested after alleged confrontations with fiancé and police

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man faces assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest charges after police say he got in a confrontation with his fiancé after a party, then got into a confrontation with police.

Jonathan Sparks was arrested early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Walmart on Greenbriar.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police said the initial call was for a sexual assault at an apartment in the 5200 block of Tower.

When they arrived, officers say a man told them Sparks was his fiancé and that Sparks had become agitated and left for an hour, then came back acting very aggressive.

He said Sparks got into a fighting position and so he put Sparks into a headlock and yelled for someone to call the police.

He said Sparks bit him on the arm and he released Sparks and Sparks went into the kitchen and got a knife and told the victim he was going to kill him. But the victim said he did not fear any immediate harm because his fiancé always threatens to kill him.

He said Sparks went to the parking lot and got into another disturbance then left at a high rate of speed.

While on the scene, police said Sparks arrived in a white SUV and an officer told him to stop, but Sparks put it in reverse and pulled away at a high rate of speed, jumped a curb, then put it in drive and sped away.

Police pursued but said they could not get him stopped.

About two hours later police said another call was received about a man threatening to harm himself.

Cell phone pings led officers to the Walmart parking lot where they say they found Sparks parked next to the victim’s car, and they separated them.

Officers attempted to arrest him for assault and say he resisted and tried to hit his head on the front bumpers of police cars and on the back of the cage in the patrol car.

Sparks has previous arrests for aggravated assault (2), DWI, deadly conduct (2) and public intoxication (5).