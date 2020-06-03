Man arrested after allegedly breaking woman’s arm, resulting in 60 screw, plate surgery

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — A Graham man is arrested for an assault of a woman last year in which police report he said he was just defending himself when he allegedly broke her arm, requiring surgery to put in a plate and more than 60 screws.

Chase Deal was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault causing serious bodily

Injury and also for a separate alleged incident involving interfering with an emergency call.

In the assault charge, police officers said the victim said she had been arguing with her boyfriend, Chase Deal, after he woke up in a bad temper. She said he grabbed her and threw her on the bed and bent her right arm behind her back so that her right wrist was touching her left rib cage and then pushed her elbow down.

She said she later drove herself to the hospital and had surgery in which a plate and more than 60 screws were needed for a severe fracture of the humerus bone,

The victim also reported suffering permanent nerve damage.

Police officers said deal later called to tell them he was just defending himself.

The other charge involves a separate incident a month later.

Officers said they were called to the same address and the woman told them she was assaulted and when she told deal she was calling police, she said he broke a mirror and took her cell phone and left.

She said she found the phone on the porch broken and inoperable.

Police said after leaving the scene of that incident last June, the suspect apparently moved out of state.