Man arrested after allegedly pawning ex-girlfriend’s wedding ring

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in custody after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stole and pawned her wedding ring set and other jewelry.

Kurtis Wade Chandler, 43, is charged with burglary of a habitation and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

According to authorities, the victim said she saw her stolen ring for sale at a local pawn shop.

Police said an officer went to the pawn shop and put a hold on the ring. The officer said he learned it was Chandler who allegedly sold it.

According to the victim’s testimony, Chandler had been barred from her home and had previously been arrested for criminal trespass. She said she believed Chandler had been entering her home yet again.

Police said they found more jewelry pawned by Chandler, including a white gold ring with green, red and blue stones, a gold ring with a red heart stone, a yellow ring with a red oval stone and a white gold ring.

The victim identified three rings as hers, but one had already been sold.

In November 2019, Chandler was arrested for trespassing in a home on Inwood Drive.

A witness called police and told them Chandler had left and was walking toward a pawn shop.

Police said they found Chandler in front of the pawn shop. According to police, Chandler said his ex-girlfriend had given him permission to go in the house to check on her dogs.

When the victim arrived on the scene, police said Chandler changed his story and said he had not contacted the woman before going in her house.