Man arrested after allegedly pouring ammonia on girlfriend’s father’s truck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from White Settlement is in the Wichita County jail after allegedly seeking revenge on his girlfriend by pouring ammonia on her father’s pickup which had been reported stolen.

Jack Crenshaw, 43, is jailed on multiple charges stemming from incidents at two separate Dollar General stores in Texoma.

Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General on Seymour Highway just west of Wichita Falls city limits on Wednesday.

According to several witnesses, Crenshaw poured ammonia on a truck in the parking lot.

Additionally, Crenshaw took the floor mats and the licence plates from the truck.

Authorities said when they arrived, Crenshaw told them he was upset with his girlfriend for cheating on him and that he had poured water on the truck.

However, deputies said they saw a white residue on the truck.

When authorities asked why he did it, they said Crenshaw replied, “Because I’m stupid.”

Surveillance footage recorded the same truck earlier Wednesday in the Dollar General parking lot in Electra, where authorities said a witness saw a man matching Crenshaw’s description attempting to open a safe.

The truck was reported stolen out of Tillman County.

Deputies said they found the keys to the pickup and firearms in Crenshaw’s possession.

According to authorities, Crenshaw had six previous felony convictions.