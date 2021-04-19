Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on impatient drive-thru customer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed for a terroristic threat after police said an impatient customer in a drive-thru line triggered him to pull a gun.

Louis C. Garcia faces charges of terroristic threat, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Garcia was released after posting his bonds, which totaled $5,500.

According to authorities, police responded to a call at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, April 17 from the Pizza Hut on Sheppard Access Road of a man flashing a handgun in the drive-thru line.

Police said they found Garcia sitting in a black pickup truck in the parking lot, and he was detained in a felony stop.

Officers recovered a black Glock .9mm handgun from the front passenger seat of the truck.

Authorities said Garcia told them he was in the drive-thru line to pick up pizza when the woman in the car behind him began yelling at him to move out of the way.

Garcia then told police he took his pistol and put it out the window so the person could see it, but that he did not point it at anyone.

Garcia said he then pulled out into the parking lot as the police arrived.

Officers said the person behind Garcia confirmed the events and said it caused her to be in fear of her life.

Police said they also found a vape pen in Garcia’s pocket which tested positive for THC.