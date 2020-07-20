Man arrested after allegedly throwing child into wall, assaulting girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Spring, Texas is accused of grabbing his one-year-old child from his mother’s arms and throwing the child into a wall.

Javonte McGill, 26, is charged with child endangerment, assault of a family member and interfering with an emergency call.

Police said a woman reported being assaulted on Warford Street on Saturday morning, July 18.

The woman told police her boyfriend, who is the father of two of their children, got a call from another woman.

According to police, the woman’s boyfriend said he was going to go to her house, and the girlfriend told him if he did, she was leaving.

Police said the subject then told her she wasn’t leaving and pushed her on to a bed.

Police said when she tried to leave, she said he grabbed her by her hair and pulled her to the floor and hit her in the face several times.

Officers later found the woman’s weave lying on the floor.

According to authorities, the victim then tried to call 911, but said McGill told her, “We do not call the police,” and grabbed her phone and threw it.

The woman told authorities she then picked up her one-year-old child and tried to leave, but McGill grabbed the baby out of her arms and threw the child into the wall.

Authorities said the victim then picked the child up and ran to a nearby store to call police.

Both victims were checked out by paramedics.

Officers said they found McGill at his mother’s home and arrested him.