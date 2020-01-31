Man arrested after allegedly yelling at traffic, blocking ambulance while attempting to evade arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested after blocking and screaming at an ambulance on its way to the hospital Wednesday night.

Jerome Crouse, 58, is charged with criminal trespass and evading arrest.

Officers were sent to Walgreens on 9th Street on a disturbance. According to police, Crouse had previously been banned from that Walgreens, but had gone in anyway.

After police got Crouse off the property, they said he went and stood in the middle of Brook Avenue and began yelling at cars and touching them as they drove by.

Authorities said Crouse also blocked an ambulance and screamed at the driver, then walked toward the emergency room yelling obscenities.

An officer drove toward Crouse in the ER parking lot and told him to stop, but Crouse began running toward the entrance.

The officer said Crouse had a difficult time getting through the revolving door, at which time the officer caught and arrested him.