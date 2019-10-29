Man arrested after attempting to take officer’s gun

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with trying to take a weapon from an officer while he was being arrested for another offense in September. Delfino Aleman, 56, was booked into jail for the offense Monday.

Police said they were trying to arrest Aleman on September 19 in the 2300 block of Buchanan. They said when they arrived to check a disturbance, Aleman immediately moved toward an officer in a hostile manner. Police said he was unsteady, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

When they tried to arrest him for public intoxication they say Aleman tried to pull away and resisted, so the officer kicked Aleman’s legs out to take him to the ground.

Once on the ground, they say Aleman continued to resist and grabbed the grip of the officer’s handgun. The officer then struck Aleman in the face and he and another officer took him into custody.

In 1987 Aleman was charged and convicted of attempted murder. He also was convicted of resisting an officer, and in 1996 arrested for aggravated assault.