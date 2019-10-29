1  of  2
Breaking News
Animals taken from Wichita County animal hoarder City leaders explain siren concerns in Wichita Falls

Man arrested after attempting to take officer’s gun

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with trying to take a weapon from an officer while he was being arrested for another offense in September. Delfino Aleman, 56, was booked into jail for the offense Monday.

Police said they were trying to arrest Aleman on September 19 in the 2300 block of Buchanan. They said when they arrived to check a disturbance, Aleman immediately moved toward an officer in a hostile manner. Police said he was unsteady, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

When they tried to arrest him for public intoxication they say Aleman tried to pull away and resisted, so the officer kicked Aleman’s legs out to take him to the ground.

Once on the ground, they say Aleman continued to resist and grabbed the grip of the officer’s handgun. The officer then struck Aleman in the face and he and another officer took him into custody.

In 1987 Aleman was charged and convicted of attempted murder. He also was convicted of resisting an officer, and in 1996 arrested for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

City leaders explain siren concerns in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "City leaders explain siren concerns in Wichita Falls"

Animals taken from Wichita County animal hoarder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals taken from Wichita County animal hoarder"

Remembering former KFDX photographer who passed away over the weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering former KFDX photographer who passed away over the weekend"

Q&A: World Series at Minute Maid Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Q&A: World Series at Minute Maid Park"

Healthcast: getting less sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthcast: getting less sleep"

Lipsync Battle Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lipsync Battle Fundraiser"

A woman found dead near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall, one of two suspects in a hotel robbery in Alabama.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A woman found dead near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall, one of two suspects in a hotel robbery in Alabama."

Gender reveal deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gender reveal deaths"

K9 stabbed

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 stabbed"

"Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free"

Birthdays 10-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-29-19"

Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich."