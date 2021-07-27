Man arrested after leading WFPD on chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been arrested after leading Wichita Falls Police on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., a WFPD Motorcycle Traffic Officer tried to stop a 2002 Ford Escort for driving 78 mph in a 60 mph zone in the 4200 block of Kell Freeway East and led the officer on a chase, according to a release from Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

Wichita County Jail booking

The car drove down an alley off Kell near Taft and crashed in the 2000 block of Taft. The driver ran away before being arrested shortly after.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Corey Vantrease. He was taken to jail and charged with two counts of evading detention/arrest with one prior conviction and also booked on two felony warrants out of Tarrant County.

Vantrease also had two felony arrest warrants out of Wichita County: one for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.