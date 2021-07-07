Man arrested after lengthy chase has long jail record

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Austin Kimbro has a history in Wichita County, jail records from 2013 to the current year, with arrests every year except the brief period he was serving time in a state prison.

Kimbro has numerous burglary and theft arrests and a previous evading arrest conviction which would enhance his new charge to a greater penalty if convicted.

Wichita County Jail booking

Kimbro’s previous evading arrest conviction was for an arrest in 2016 when police investigating a burglary said he ran from them near McNeil and York and was found in a storage shed on Rivercrest Drive about an hour later.

About a year before that he was charged with stealing doors from his apartment complex. Other charges in past years include driving a stolen motorcycle he told police someone had loaned him, but officers noticed the paint was barely dry from being repainted.

In another case in 2016 police say he and a woman rode off on a stolen riding mower from Iowa Park Road and were found near the running mower and a pickup ready to load it up. His theft charges include stealing a package off a porch.

Kimbro was released from prison on parole late last year after serving a portion of his 7 year sentence. He also received three concurrent 12 month sentences to state jail.

Besides the warrant for violation of parole, police wanted to question him about the shooting death of Guadalupe Valdez but no murder arrest warrant was issued.