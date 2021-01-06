Man arrested after license plate found at scene of truck vs. house accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said a license plate found at the scene of a pickup versus house accident early Wednesday morning leads them to the driver who drove off.

Anastasio Arakelian, 50, was arrested at his home and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Police said shortly after 5:00 a.m. they received a call from a resident in the 1500 block of Sweetbriar stating her front room just exploded.

Officers said evidence indicated a vehicle had hit the house and left. They also found a license plate in the grass. The registration listed the owner as Arakelian who lived on the same block.

When police went to his home, they said they found a Nissan Frontier in the driveway with front end damage as well as red brick dust and pieces of wall insulation on the hood. Officers said Arakelian admitted he had driven the truck home from a friend’s house but said he did not hit anything on the way.

When asked to explain the evidence on the hood of the truck and the damage, they said he told them it happened when his wife hit a telephone pole a month and a half ago.