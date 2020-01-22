Man arrested after mistakenly making terroristic threat to officer instead of victim

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is arrested after he allegedly made a terroristic threat by phone, but got a police officer on the other end of the line instead of the victim.

Patrick Lynn Jackson, 56, was arrested Monday in Burkburnett.

Police officers said they responded to a home on Shady Lane.

Where a 37-year-old woman said Jackson had been calling her and making threats.

An officer said he asked her to call Jackson, then took the phone from her and heard Jackson said he was on his way over to beat her up.

The officer said he replied “That’s great Mr. Jackson. This is the Burkburnett police, and we will be waiting on you.”

He said Jackson then said he would be there in five minutes.

Officers waited but said Jackson never showed up. About two-and-a-half hours later they said they were in a patrol car near the home and saw Jackson drive by, and they followed him to a home on Rosebud. They said they got permission from the homeowner to enter the home and found Jackson in a bedroom and arrested him.

Jackson has several other charges pending, including making an abusive phone call, assault of a family member and trespassing.

He has two previous convictions for injury to an elderly person, two for assault of a family member and one for interfering with an emergency call.