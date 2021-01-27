Man arrested after police say he held blade to woman’s throat, cuts man trying to intervene

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers arrested a man who had reportedly grabbed a woman and held a blade to her neck, and told officers to shoot him when they arrived on the scene.

Anthony Casterberry was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bonds total $100,000.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Jan. 26, police officers responded to an apartment in the 4800 block of Johnson Road.

A woman said Casterberry was fighting with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend and was armed with a knife and said if anyone came in he would kill them.

An officer said when he arrived two other officers were in the doorway of the apartment and had Casterberry at gunpoint, and Casterberry was behind the victim holding her with one arm and with his other arm not visible.

They said he eventually tossed the weapon away and faced the wall.

The victim said she had been sitting with her sister and her boyfriend when Casterberry told her to come in the bedroom.

When she did, she said he told her to call her granddaughter and tell her goodbye because he was going to kill her.

She said he flung her to the floor and she yelled for someone to call police, and left the bedroom.

She said he came into the living room, grabbed a multitool and pulled out a blade, then stood over her and grabbed her neck with one hand while holding the blade toward her neck.

She said he then pulled her out of the chair and that’s when her sister’s boyfriend intervened and grabbed Casterberry’s arm.

The victim said Casterberry began swinging the blade at her sister’s boyfriend and she saw his neck began to bleed, and he went to get a towel to put around it.

She said Casterberry threw her to the floor and the boyfriend once more tried to intervene and Casterberry again began swinging the blade.

She said he then got behind her and held the blade to her back. That is when police arrived and put Casterberry into custody.